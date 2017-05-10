We Energies warning about bill-paying scam
We Energies is alerting customers to a telephone scam in which callers are threatening to disconnect electrical power if immediate payment is not received. "Starting on Tuesday, we started getting an increase in reports from our customers of these criminals, really, who called up their business threatening to disconnect their power if they didn't immediately give them a payment from a pre-paid debit card or a greendot card," Amy Jahns, a We Energies media relations specialist, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC