Vandals strike Dream Playground

Kenosha Police were called to the playground, 1700 29th St., at about 8 a.m. Thursday when workers discovered the damage. According to the report, vandals entered the men's, women's and family bathrooms at the playground and broke toilet paper dispensers, damaged a heater, damaged a window, broke a window screen and window crank and scratched paint.

