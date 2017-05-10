Two Kenosha Unified plays tapped for international fest

The International Thespian Festival culminates the high school theater season for a select group of students, handpicked by a team of adjudicators each year throughout North America. For the eighth straight year, Kenosha Unified's final performance will come on the nation's most-coveted high school stage at the annual Educational Theatre Association gathering on June 19-24 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

