Two Kenosha County housing projects receive state tax credits
Kenosha-based Bear Development was awarded $1.35 million in state tax credits for housing projects in Paddock Lake and Pleasant Prairie. n $601,175 toward development of Eva Manor, at Springbrook Road and 91st Street, in Pleasant Prairien $749,508 toward development of Whitetail Ridge, at highways 50 and F, in Paddock Lake.
