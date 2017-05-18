Two Kenosha County housing projects r...

Two Kenosha County housing projects receive state tax credits

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Kenosha-based Bear Development was awarded $1.35 million in state tax credits for housing projects in Paddock Lake and Pleasant Prairie. n $601,175 toward development of Eva Manor, at Springbrook Road and 91st Street, in Pleasant Prairien $749,508 toward development of Whitetail Ridge, at highways 50 and F, in Paddock Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Wed Lady legacy MCL 1,954
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May 3 Victim 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC