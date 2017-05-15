TNI Packaging purchased by international casing company
TNI Packaging, LLC, a manufacturer of packaging supplies for the food industry since 1968, has been purchased by international manufacturer Visko/TeePak, a global provider of fibrous, cellulose and plastic casings. Visko/TeePak, established in 1962, has their world headquarters in Mariehamn on the Aland Islands, Finland with their U.S. headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Lady legacy MCL
|1,954
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC