TNI Packaging purchased by international casing company

TNI Packaging, LLC, a manufacturer of packaging supplies for the food industry since 1968, has been purchased by international manufacturer Visko/TeePak, a global provider of fibrous, cellulose and plastic casings. Visko/TeePak, established in 1962, has their world headquarters in Mariehamn on the Aland Islands, Finland with their U.S. headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

