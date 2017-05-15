TNI Packaging purchased by internatio...

TNI Packaging purchased by international casing company

TNI Packaging, LLC, a manufacturer of packaging supplies for the food industry since 1968, has been purchased by international manufacturer Visko/TeePak, a global provider of fibrous, cellulose and plastic casings. Visko/TeePak, established in 1962, has their world headquarters in Mariehamn on the Aland Islands, Finland with their U.S. headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

