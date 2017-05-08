Tavern League donates $38k to KPD
The Kenosha City Tavern League Foundation donated $38,608 to the Kenosha Police Department to help fund a new police dog for the K-9 unit. The money was raised during a recent fundraiser, and presented to the KPD May 2. One of the city's K-9 officers, Chico, recently retired.
