Steve Donovan joins Community State Bank
Donovan brings to CSB over two decades of banking experience and a wide range of financial knowledge within commercial lending, senior management and operations. Donovan's primary responsibility as a market president will be commercial loan origination, which includes creating and developing long-term business relationships along the Racine and Kenosha corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC