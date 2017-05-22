Special-needs prom truly a A Night to...

Special-needs prom truly a A Night to Remembera

From the limo to the red carpet to the dance floor, the cheering, the hugs and the smiles seemed to never stop. Sponsored by the Kenosha-based Great Lakes Church, the fourth annual event at Festival Hall honors special needs individuals, many of whom are students who in the Kenosha and Racine area.

