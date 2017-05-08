Somers Plan Commission hears pros, cons as it considers mosque

The Plan Commission voted to table proposed rezoning and land use changes for the 10,000-square-foot-mosque proposed by the Islamic Society of Southeastern Wisconsin for a 21-acre parcel it owns east of 100th Avenue at Highway A. The three-level mosque would have a space for worship and prayer, classrooms, a play area and upper-unit living quarters. The panel tabled voting on the plans in order to address a number of issues brought forth during the hearing.

