Snapshot: London transplant brings his food cart to Kenosha
His name is Ron Saunders, and he's a food vendor, just as he was in London about nine years ago where he and his sister owned 22 mobile grill carts throughout the city. He's a two-person show now with his wife Pat, and their enterprise is Pat and Ron's Hot Dogs, but he answers to London in a pinch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC