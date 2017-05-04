Sentencing delayed after convict threatens attorney

A man convicted in March of sexually assaulting a cognitively disabled elderly woman will be getting a new attorney after the court learned he had threatened the life of the man handling his defense. Vonell Shaw, 21, of Kenosha, was convicted March 8 of impersonating a police officer to gain entry to the disabled woman's apartment, where he sexually assaulted her and stole her purse, later using her debit card to steal cash.

