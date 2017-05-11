Seniors help seniors boogie at prom
There was just too much good music playing in front room at Kenosha Estate Living Care Center, 1703 16th St. So, Fiore, who had been shimmying to the driving beat of the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" and snapping her fingers, got out of her seat for a few minutes to dance, something she's been limited from doing due to hip and shoulder injuries. "I always enjoy myself when it comes to parties and music.
