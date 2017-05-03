Ryan has no immediate plans for Kenosha town hall
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan has held no town hall events in Kenosha County this year, but his spokesman said that could change. "We will continue to do these popular events, including in Kenosha County, but I do not have a date to share at this time," said spokesman Ian Martorana in a statement to the Kenosha News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC