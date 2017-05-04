RG Productions presenting two radio plays
RG Productions, a local old-time radio troupe, is performing "an all-star tribute to Orson Welles" Saturday afternoon at the Kenosha History Center. Saturday marks the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Welles - a writer, director and performer on stage, radio, movies and television who was born in Kenosha on May 6, 1915.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|Wed
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC