RG Productions presenting two radio plays

RG Productions, a local old-time radio troupe, is performing "an all-star tribute to Orson Welles" Saturday afternoon at the Kenosha History Center. Saturday marks the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Welles - a writer, director and performer on stage, radio, movies and television who was born in Kenosha on May 6, 1915.

