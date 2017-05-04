Prestige Metal Products relocating from Antioch, Ill., to Bristol
Prestige Metal Products, headed by Kenosha native John Annessi, has chosen Bristol as its new home and will relocate from Antioch, Ill. The company purchased an 85,630-square-foot building at 19241 83rd St., in the Bristol Business Park, several months ago for use as its metal fabrication operations and company headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC