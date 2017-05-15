News briefs: Hearing set in fatal sta...

News briefs: Hearing set in fatal stabbing at Bradford High School

A preliminary hearing for a Bradford High School freshman accused of killing a classmate is expected to be held Wednesday. Timothy Carson, 15, appeared in court Monday.

