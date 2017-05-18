Music Matters: Block party will feature plenty of music

Remember last week when I passed on the information about the beginning of Kenosha Craft Beer Week, starting out at R'Noggin? Well, the end of the week is coming up already this Saturday with Public's Big Block Party all around the Public Craft brewery on 58th Street downtown. According to the beeristas at Public, "This year will be bigger and better with a giant-er beer tent and an additional space called the Kenosha News High Gravity Lounge."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.