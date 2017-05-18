Music Matters: Block party will feature plenty of music
Remember last week when I passed on the information about the beginning of Kenosha Craft Beer Week, starting out at R'Noggin? Well, the end of the week is coming up already this Saturday with Public's Big Block Party all around the Public Craft brewery on 58th Street downtown. According to the beeristas at Public, "This year will be bigger and better with a giant-er beer tent and an additional space called the Kenosha News High Gravity Lounge."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|23 hr
|Lovetofuck
|93
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 17
|Lady legacy MCL
|1,954
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC