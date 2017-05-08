More than 700 bikers receive blessing at Kenosha church
The rumble of more than 700 Harley-Davidsons cut through the crisp spring air Sunday as bikers kicked off the riding season with the annual bike blessing. As the bikers from the Lake Shore Harley Owners Group made their way from Libertyville, Ill., to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave., they were greeted with patriotic music, baked goods, grilled brats and beverages.
