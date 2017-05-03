May frost a flashback for fruit growers
The frost advisory issued by the National Weather Service is a flashback for local berry and apple growers to the damaging frost that hit Kenosha County May 14, 2016. "Last year it hit us hard," Norm Mattson, owner of Berryville Farm in Kenosha, said of the mid-May frost.
