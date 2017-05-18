Man killed in crash with bus headed to Westosha Central High School
The driver of a van was killed when he smashed into the back of a school bus taking students to Westosha Central High School at 7 a.m. According to the Kenosha Sheriff's Department, the school bus was stopped in the westbound lane of the 24500 block of Wilmot Road when it was struck by the van. Images from the scene show the front of the white cargo van completely collapsed into the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 17
|Lady legacy MCL
|1,954
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC