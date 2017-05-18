Man killed in crash with bus headed to Westosha Central High School

The driver of a van was killed when he smashed into the back of a school bus taking students to Westosha Central High School at 7 a.m. According to the Kenosha Sheriff's Department, the school bus was stopped in the westbound lane of the 24500 block of Wilmot Road when it was struck by the van. Images from the scene show the front of the white cargo van completely collapsed into the bus.

