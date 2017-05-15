Man gets two years for dumping body of overdose victim
A Kenosha man who pleaded guilty to dumping a woman's body in an alley after she died of a heroin overdose will serve two years in prison for the crime, but will first have to complete a sentence for a previous conviction. Thomas Rutchik, 62, was overcome by emotion several times as he spoke to the judge at his sentencing hearing Monday.
