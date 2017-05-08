Kenosha to loosen residency rules for sex offenders
On Monday evening, the city's Public Safety and Welfare Committee approved ordinance changes proposed by Mayor John Antaramian to repeal and recreate some of the city's rules. The changes must still pass City Council later this month.
