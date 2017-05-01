Kenosha Teen Faces Murder ChargeMonday, May 1KENOSHA, WI...
KENOSHA, WI A charge of second-degree intentional homicide is now faced by 15-year-old Timothy Carson of Kenosha following the death of a classmate he allegedly stabbed. Carson is accused of stabbing another 15-year-old at Bradford High School on Tuesday in an argument over a spring break incident involving a girl.
