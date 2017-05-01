Kenosha residents turn out to Get Beh...

Kenosha residents turn out to Get Behind the Arts

During the seventh annual Get Behind the Arts tour, the public could visit 18 sites to see artists practicing their craft, from painting and sculpting to woodworking and dancing. A similar walking tour took place in Racine on Saturday.

