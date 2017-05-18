Kenosha developer to turn abandoned building into luxury apartments
Plans to turn the abandoned Weiskopf School into a 14-unit apartment complex are one step closer to becoming reality. On Thursday, the City Plan Commission unanimously approved plans to purchase and rejuvenate the building at 812 50th St. The large, multi-story complex used to be a day-care center and school.
