Kenosha Craft Beer Week wraps with block party
Hosted by the Public Craft Brewing, the party stretched along 58th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues. It featured eight live bands, food trucks and brews from Kenosha three craft brewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Lovetofuck
|93
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 17
|Lady legacy MCL
|1,954
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC