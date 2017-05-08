Kenosha County encouraging people to get on their bikes and ride

The annual DairyAir bicycle ride to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast June 17 will be flanked this year by two Bike to Work weeks in an effort to encourage county residents to get pedaling. The Bike to Work initiative is being co-sponsored by County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, as well as the Kenosha County Multi-use Trail Committee and the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors.

