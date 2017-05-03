Kenosha Boys & Girls Club honored for bus campaign, Lincoln Park programming
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha received two awards at the annual Boys & Girls Club of Wisconsin Area Council Meeting in March. The Gus the Bus campaign centered on raising money in order to transport more children from schools to the club for after-school programming.
