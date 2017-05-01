Homeroom: Mahone Middle School has Earth Day mission
Mahone Middle School's Eco Club has worked with Gateway Technical College the past four years, with this year making it their fifth appearance to help run youth activities for Gateway's annual Earth Day celebration April 22. The Earth Day fair is an opportunity for people community wide to learn how to promote sustainable living in our shared global environment. From puppet shows, kids' games, crafts and science projects, the Mahone Eco Club has become a fixture at the yearly event, earning them this week's School Standout recognition for taking a positive role toward encouraging youngsters to become guardians of our precious resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC