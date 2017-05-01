Homeroom: Mahone Middle School has Earth Day mission

Mahone Middle School's Eco Club has worked with Gateway Technical College the past four years, with this year making it their fifth appearance to help run youth activities for Gateway's annual Earth Day celebration April 22. The Earth Day fair is an opportunity for people community wide to learn how to promote sustainable living in our shared global environment. From puppet shows, kids' games, crafts and science projects, the Mahone Eco Club has become a fixture at the yearly event, earning them this week's School Standout recognition for taking a positive role toward encouraging youngsters to become guardians of our precious resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.