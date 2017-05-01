Homeroom: Mahone Middle School has Ea...

Homeroom: Mahone Middle School has Earth Day mission

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Mahone Middle School's Eco Club has worked with Gateway Technical College the past four years, with this year making it their fifth appearance to help run youth activities for Gateway's annual Earth Day celebration April 22. The Earth Day fair is an opportunity for people community wide to learn how to promote sustainable living in our shared global environment. From puppet shows, kids' games, crafts and science projects, the Mahone Eco Club has become a fixture at the yearly event, earning them this week's School Standout recognition for taking a positive role toward encouraging youngsters to become guardians of our precious resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 19 Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Apr 18 Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Apr 16 Chimchim 1,953
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kenosha County was issued at May 02 at 9:13PM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC