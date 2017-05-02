H-1B visa program under federal review keeps UW faculty recruitment competitive

U.K. native Catherine Jackson is a researcher studying the history of modern science at the University of Wisconsin, thanks to an H-1B visa - a permit granted to "high-skill" workers looking to come to the U.S. That visa is under scrutiny, and could face serious downsizing, thanks to efforts from President Donald Trump's administration. Trump signed an executive order titled "Buy American, Hire American" directing the federal government to review the current system for issuing H-1B visas in Kenosha earlier this month.

