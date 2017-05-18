Get Out: a Number the Starsa comes to Bradford Studio
Kenosha Unified delivers an award-winning children's story centered around adult themes in "Number the Stars" opening at 7:30 tonight at the Bradford High School Studio , 3700 Washington Road. The play is based on a fictional story written by Lois Lowry about the escape of a Jewish family from Copenhagen during World War II.
