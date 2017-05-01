Gateway unveils new police training facility in Kenosha
After nearly three years of renovations, Gateway Technical College on Friday christened its multimillion dollar expanded law enforcement facility as the Kenall Protection Services Training Center. Costing nearly $4 million, the center on the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave., is home to Gateway's police academy and criminal justice program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC