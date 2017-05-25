Free lakefront bike valet service in ...

Free lakefront bike valet service in the works

Sponsored by Southport Park Association in collaboration with HarborMarket, the monitored service would run on Saturday's from June 3 to Sept. 30. Cyclists would have access to the valet the corner of Third Avenue and 56th Street.

