Free activities, admission during National Travel and Tourism Week

Each day during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13, popular local attractions are offering free admission or other no-cost bonuses. n Sunday: Free rides on Kenosha streetcars from 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. n Monday: Free savings passport book at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, available at the Guest Services desk inside the Eatery Dining Pavilion.

