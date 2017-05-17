Former Kenosha teacher facing additio...

Former Kenosha teacher facing additional charge in sex assault case

Read more: Kenosha News

A former Kenosha Unified School District teacher is facing an additional charge related to alleged sexual assault of two girls. Last week, Douglas A. Richmond, 41, of Burlington, was charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff in Kenosha County and in Racine County with sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

