Fix It: Traffic near Brass School
On a recent morning, as she took her granddaughter to school she reported hearing the crossing guard yell for her to watch out. "I turned just in time to move out of the way of a car barreling pass me at a speed so fast neither the crossing guard or myself could read the license plates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|Wed
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC