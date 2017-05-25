Fix It: 63rd Street and Sheridan Road intersection
A reader contacted Fix It about the intersection of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street, writing "the problem... driver must turn right from Sheridan onto 63rd Street and go west... traffic sitting in the left turn lane on 63rd St. waiting for the light to change keeps getting in the way as they are way forward of where they are required to stop. That spot is a good 30 feet back from the intersection originally marked by a bold white stop line on the pavement which has been completely worn away for at least two years."
