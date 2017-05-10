Emerson Launches Additional $63 Million Expansion for InSinkErator in Southeast Wisconsin
Company Previews InSinkErator's New Headquarters & Lab Slated for Mount Pleasant and Upgrades to Racine Plant during Visit by House Speaker Paul Ryan )--Emerson today announced the launch of an additional $63 million in strategic investments for InSinkErator's Southeast Wisconsin operations, including nearly $34 million for a new headquarters and lab facility to be built in Mount Pleasant, along with $29 million in planned improvements at InSinkErator's manufacturing facility in Racine. Emerson and its InSinkErator business hosted an unveiling today at the current Racine facility to reveal the final design plans for the new headquarters building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC