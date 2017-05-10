Downtown businesses gear up for Second Saturday

An opening reception is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday . The display runs through June 5. Avenue 'A' Arts, 5913 Sixth Ave. A: Learn to Salsa, Merengue and more for $8 on Latin Dance Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Donna's Gym-Nastics, 5717 Sixth Ave.: Open gym for ages 6 and up from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. Kenosha Community Sailing Center, 5130 Fourth Ave.: Sign-up for sailing lessons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.: Free art projects in the Imagination Studio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Left of the Lake Gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave.: Opening reception for "Secret Life of Plants" from 6 to 9 p.m. Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road: Opening reception for Melissa Pierson, Vicki Ridgway-Barton and Bob Schnack from 6 to 9 p.m. Myrtle Mae's Super Emporium, 5819 Sixth Ave.: $5 root beer floats featuring Rustic Road root beer and Purple Door ice cream.

