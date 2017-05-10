CTA brings a Aladdin Jr.a to downtown

Some of the area's youngest, brightest actors take the stage as Children's Theatre Academy performs the Walt Disney classic "Aladdin Jr." The show opens for a two-weekend run on Friday at Armitage Academy, 6032 Eighth Ave. "Aladdin Jr." is the story of Princess Jasmine and her adventures in the middle-eastern town of Agrabah with a charming, young street urchin named Aladdin . When Aladdin finds a magic lamp and a genie , his ultimate wish is to win over the heart of his newfound princess.

