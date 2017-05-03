Craft beer is bigger than ever
That's right, just one year after surpassing an historic mark of 4,131 set in 1873, the U.S. now has 5,301 breweries. What's really interesting is that this remarkable growth is taking place while overall beer sales volume remains unchanged from last year.
