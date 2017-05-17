Conservative groups urge Lighthizer to leave NAFTA alone
A coalition of conservative and free-market groups on Tuesday urged new U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to reject any efforts to "withdraw from or materially weaken" the North American Free Trade Agreement. The group said it was alarmed by President Trump's brief effort last month to start pulling the U.S. out of the agreement, arguing that would be a "catastrophic mistake."
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Lady legacy MCL
|1,954
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
