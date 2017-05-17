Conservative groups urge Lighthizer t...

Conservative groups urge Lighthizer to leave NAFTA alone

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Washington Examiner

A coalition of conservative and free-market groups on Tuesday urged new U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to reject any efforts to "withdraw from or materially weaken" the North American Free Trade Agreement. The group said it was alarmed by President Trump's brief effort last month to start pulling the U.S. out of the agreement, arguing that would be a "catastrophic mistake."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) 16 hr Lady legacy MCL 1,954
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May 3 Victim 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Kenosha County was issued at May 17 at 8:37PM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC