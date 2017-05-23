Con man jailed after faking Navy SEAL history for benefits

Serial con man, 68, who pretended to be a decorated Navy SEAL to receive government benefits - and even gave talks as a 'veteran' at his stepson's school - is jailed for four years A con artist has been given a four-year prison sentence after he claimed to be an awarded Vietnam vet and Navy SEAL hero. In 2014, Kenneth E. Jozwiak, 68, submitted paperwork to Veterans Affairs in which he claimed to have fought in Vietnam from 1965-68.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.