Community Connection: Southport Park ...

Community Connection: Southport Park Association

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Southport Park Assocation: To preserve the Southport Park as a vital cultural, educational and recreational resource which has enhanced the quality of life for generations of Kenoshans, to establish a vibrant public /private partnership based on a shared commitment for Southport Park, and to inspire enduring stewardship for Kenosha's urban green spaces in Southport Park and Parks throughout our community for generations to come. SPA: President Susan Andrea Schlenker, vice president Linda Sarli, secretary Laura Belsky, treasurer Nathan Meyer, and members Mike Foster, Margaret Heller, Leslie McPeek, Jan Sinclair, Jeff Smith, and Lydia Spotswood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Sun Lovetofuck 93
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) May 17 Lady legacy MCL 1,954
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May 3 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC