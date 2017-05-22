Community Connection: Southport Park Association

Southport Park Assocation: To preserve the Southport Park as a vital cultural, educational and recreational resource which has enhanced the quality of life for generations of Kenoshans, to establish a vibrant public /private partnership based on a shared commitment for Southport Park, and to inspire enduring stewardship for Kenosha's urban green spaces in Southport Park and Parks throughout our community for generations to come. SPA: President Susan Andrea Schlenker, vice president Linda Sarli, secretary Laura Belsky, treasurer Nathan Meyer, and members Mike Foster, Margaret Heller, Leslie McPeek, Jan Sinclair, Jeff Smith, and Lydia Spotswood.

