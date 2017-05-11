Community Connection: Kenosha Community Sailing Center

Kenosha Community Sailing Center: Leadership at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center includes President Jim Buck; Vice President John Gransee; Treasurer Rachael Schimdt; and board members Lori McDonald, Daniel Noah, Ericka Bernhardt, Mark Neil, and Mary Curran Rhodes; and intern Mara Alvarez Picon. We are looking for a fundraising volunteer coordinator and a KCSC/Kenosha Yacht Club liason.

