Cellphone store burglarized Monday morning in Kenosha
Thousands of dollars worth of cellphones and accessories were stolen early Monday morning when masked subjects broke into McTernan Wireless, 2601 75th St. Dan McTernan said the break-in took place about 2:35 a.m. He said two suspects wearing masks and gloves used crowbars to break into the back of the store. The video shows two subjects, one dressed all in black, and the other in black pants and a hooded jacket with white on the shoulders and on the hood.
