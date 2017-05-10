Canadian exporters: Keep calm and car...

Canadian exporters: Keep calm and carry on while NAFTA up in the air

U.S. President Donald Trump singled Canada out by name as he put dairy farmers north of the border on notice that they are in America's fair-trade sights when he spoke at tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha, Wis., on April 18. U.S. President Donald Trump singled Canada out by name as he put dairy farmers north of the border on notice that they are in America's fair-trade sights when he spoke at tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha, Wis., on April 18. As Canada prepares to renegotiate, or possibly see the death of the North American free-trade agreement with the United States and Mexico, the best advice to Canadian exporters seems to be: Keep calm and carry on a and strap in for what might be a bumpy ride.

