'Buy American' Push Ruffles Some Fashion Feathers

"It's America first, you better believe it," President Trump said, standing over a tool cabinet at the Snap-On Tools headquarters in Kenosha, Wis., where he signed his "Buy American, Hire American" executive order this month to favor American companies for federal contracts. And with that, Trump staked claim to an issue that has become a pet cause for a group that, generally speaking, would just as soon wear a Power Rangers helmet as a "Make America Great Again" hat: the urban beards-and-selvage-jeans set who transformed the "Made in U.S.A." clothing label into a men's wear status symbol over the past decade.

