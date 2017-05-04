'Buy American' Push Ruffles Some Fashion Feathers
"It's America first, you better believe it," President Trump said, standing over a tool cabinet at the Snap-On Tools headquarters in Kenosha, Wis., where he signed his "Buy American, Hire American" executive order this month to favor American companies for federal contracts. And with that, Trump staked claim to an issue that has become a pet cause for a group that, generally speaking, would just as soon wear a Power Rangers helmet as a "Make America Great Again" hat: the urban beards-and-selvage-jeans set who transformed the "Made in U.S.A." clothing label into a men's wear status symbol over the past decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC