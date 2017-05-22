Bullen students learn about Pike River watershed
Just as local conservationists attempt to imprint patterns of young fingerlings at the rearing pond, Somers resident Dave Giordano used a similar approach with Bullen Middle School students on Friday. About 200 students visited the mouth of the Pike River to understand watershed connectivity and the basic principles of what happens on land ultimately ends up in the storm sewers, rivers and lakes.
