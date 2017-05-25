Bradford alumni group to honor three
William Serpe, William Hart and the late Chester Woroch will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Banquet at the Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave. In addition, scholarship recipients Mitchell McClure, Lindsey Orthmann, Cooper Scarmardo, Hannah Sellman, Hannah Sorensen, Caitlyn Vazquez, Emma Yackley, Vincent Hoff, Cooper Scarmardo, Sonja Katt, Jenna Bonofiglio, Rachel Stanley, Sasha Westphal, JC Ovitt, Brian Tilapa and Emily Burhani will be recognized. The event opens with a silent auction, benefiting the Alumni Association's Scholarship Fund, at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and a program to follow.
